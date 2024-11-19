News & Insights

Stocks

Axactor ASA Strengthens Financial Stability with NPL Sale

November 19, 2024 — 01:36 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Axactor SE (GB:0QIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Axactor ASA has announced the sale of its non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios in Spain for EUR 83 million, a move aimed at reducing debt and enhancing financial stability. Despite a negative revaluation of remaining portfolios, the sale supports the company’s compliance with financial covenants and strengthens its balance sheet. The transaction highlights Axactor’s strategic efforts to navigate challenging market conditions.

For further insights into GB:0QIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.