Axactor ASA Strengthens Financial Stability with NPL Sale

Axactor SE (GB:0QIG) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Axactor ASA has announced the sale of its non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios in Spain for EUR 83 million, a move aimed at reducing debt and enhancing financial stability. Despite a negative revaluation of remaining portfolios, the sale supports the company’s compliance with financial covenants and strengthens its balance sheet. The transaction highlights Axactor’s strategic efforts to navigate challenging market conditions.

For further insights into GB:0QIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.