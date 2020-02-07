Axa to sell its operations in Central and Eastern europe for 1 bln eur

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's AXA said on Friday it had agreed with UNIQA Insurance Group AG to sell its operations in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia for 1 billion euros.

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's AXA said on Friday it had agreed with UNIQA Insurance Group AG to sell its operations in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia for 1 billion euros. The sale would help improve AXA's solvency ratio by 2 points, the insurer said, adding that it did not expect any significant impact on its net income from the sale. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva) ((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;)) Keywords: AXA M&A/ (URGENT)

