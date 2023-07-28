AXA says it will stop insuring new gas fields from 2025

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - French insurer AXA AXAF.PA is to stop providing insurance for upstream gas greenfield exploration and development projects, according to an update to its energy policy.

Insurers including AXA have been tightening their policies for fossil fuels as part of pledges to curb emissions linked to their underwriting and reach net-zero carbon emissions before 2050.

However, environmental campaigners have called on insurers to go further.

Reclaim Finance said in a statement on Friday that AXA was the tenth insurer to say it would no longer cover new gas fields, but it criticised AXA's decision to allow exemptions for companies that it considers to have climate transition plans in place.

"AXA's revised energy policy includes strengthened criteria on coal as well as unconventional fossil fuels extraction. It also expands existing restrictions to include new gas exploration and development projects," the company said in a statement.

According to its updated energy policy, from Sept. 1, 2025 AXA will stop providing new stand-alone site-specific insurance policies for upstream gas greenfield exploration and development projects. This follows a similar restriction announced previously for oil projects.

AXA in June announced its first emissions reduction targets. That followed its departure from the United Nations-backed Net-Zero Insurance Alliance, an industry climate group. AXA has said its exit from the alliance will not change its commitment to curb emissions.

