Axa SA FY21 Profit Climbs, Lifts Dividend; Plans Buyback; Sees Earnings Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - French insurer Axa SA (AXAHY.PK) reported Thursday that fiscal 2021 net income surged 135 percent to 7.29 billion euros from last year's 3.16 billion euros.

Underlying earnings increased 61 percent to 6.76 billion euros from last year's 4.26 billion euros. Underlying earnings per share were 2.75 euros, compared to 1.71 euros last year.

Total revenues were up 6 percent to 99.93 billion euros from 96.72 billion euros last year, with growth in all business lines.

Further, the Board of Directors is proposing a dividend of 1.54 euros per share, up 8 percent from last year which corresponds to a payout ratio of 56 percent.

The company also announced a share buy-back program of up to 0.5 billion euros, which will be launched immediately.

Looking ahead, AXA said it is positioned to deliver underlying earnings per share growth at the high end of the 3-7 percent CAGR target range over the three-year period 2020 -2023, and to exceed its 14 billion euros cumulative cash upstream target for 2021-2023.

Regarding its "Driving progress 2023" plan, the company said it expects to deliver at the high end of earnings growth target range and exceed cumulative cash upstream target under its plan.

