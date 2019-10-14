Axa reschuffles the top management of its asset management arm

PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French insurer Axa AXAF.PA said on Monday Andrea Rossi has decided to leave his position as chief executive of its asset management unit Axa Investment Managers.

Axa also said that Axa's chief financial officer and deputy CEO Gerald Harlin will be named executive chairman of Axa Investment Managers fron Dec. 1.

(Writing by Matthieu Protard)

