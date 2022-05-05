AXA Q1 Revenues Gains 2%

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Thursday reported its first-quarter total gross revenues of 31.3 billion euros, up 2% from 30.7 billion euros last year. On comparable basis, revenues rose 1% year-over-year.

Property & Casualty segment revenues gained 3% to 18.0 billion euros, while Health segment revenues gained 4% to 4.2 billion euros. Life & Savings slipped 2% to 8.4 billion euros, while Asset Management gained 9% to 0.4 billion euros.

"AXA performed well in the first quarter of 2022, delivering high-quality revenue growth", said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. "We continue to see strong performance in our technical and fee-based businesses across the Group."

"Our mix is excellent, with Health revenues growing by 6%, Unit-Linked by 5% and P&C Commercial lines Insurance by 4%, with continued favorable pricing momentum across geographies and notably at AXA XL."

