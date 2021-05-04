Markets

AXA Q1 Revenues Down 3%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Tuesday reported its first-quarter total gross revenues of 30.7 billion euros, down 3% from 31.7 billion euros last year.

On comparable basis, revenues rose 2% year-over-year.

"AXA's total revenues grew by 2% in the first quarter, in a context which continued to be marked by Covid#19 related restrictions", said Etienne Bouas- aurent, Group Chief Financial Officer. "This good performance was underpinned by sustained growth in our preferred segments, notably with P&C Commercial lines up 4%, Health up 5%, and with continued positive flowsand a favorable mix in L&S."

Property & Casualty segment revenues dropped 4% to 17.4 billion euros, while Health segment revenues gained 3% to 4.2 billion euros. Life % Savings slipped 4% to 8.6 billion euros, while Asset Management gained 16% to 0.4 billion euros.

"AXA XL performed well in the quarter, pursuing its underwriting discipline, achieving significant price increases, targeted exposure reductions, and growing revenues by 4%. AXA Investment Managers also delivered strong performance, with Euro 13 billion net inflows and revenues up 17%."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular