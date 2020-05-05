AXA Q1 Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Thursday reported its first-quarter total gross revenues of 31.7 billion euros, down 9% from 35.0 billion euros last year.

On comparable basis, revenues rose 4% year-over-year.

"The Group performed well in the first quarter of 2020," said Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA. "Revenues were up 4%, once again with growth across all lines of business and geographies, notably supported by a strong pricing environment in P&C Commercial lines."

