AXA powers past fair value for green debut

LONDON, Mar 31 (IFR) - Investors rushed to greet AXA's first green bond and it priced the €1bn Tier 2 as much as 15bp inside estimates of fair value after demand peaked over €3.4bn although books subsequently fellby more than €1.5bn.

The issuer's rarity combined with the green labelling prompted a flood of demand when books opened after two days of marketing. The deal is AXA's first public issuance since March 2018, when it sold a €2bn 3.25% May 2049 non-call 2029 Tier 2. The French insurer has been absent from the market while it focused on a transformation and deleveraging plan.

Leads BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Citigroup, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale showed the October 2041 non-call 2031 transaction with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 165bp/170bp.

After the book peaked above €3.4bn, the leads moved to guidance of 140bp area (+/-5bp) WPIR. They ultimately launched the deal at 140bp with the final book standing at €1.85bn-plus.

"Reaching more than €3bn of orders was not even our best case outcome. When we saw a book so big we knew we would lose some investors," said a banker at one of the leads.

"At 140bp we are losing some price sensitive investors, but we are very comfortable we will get great allocations."

Most estimates put fair value on where a conventional bond would price in the mid 150s, although some of the leads saw it at 150bp. Bankers disagreed on the precise value of the curve adjustment from AXA's 3.25% May 2049 non-call 2029s, which were bid at 142bp, pre-announcement.

Some observers who saw fair value towards the wider end of that range said the IPTs were surprisingly tight.

"But green is king at moment and they’ve derisked it by doing calls," said a syndicate banker. "It's clearly working well."

"The insurance Tier 2 space does seem be a relative sweet spot at moment and if can add green, then fantastic. It's a part of the curve where there's a bit more liquidity and it's coming at an optically wide spread, which helps."

The fair value estimates implied Axa derived a "greenium" of some 10bp-15bp.

"Our base case was a greenium of 10bp - that is what we have seen in previous ESG subordinated transactions," said the lead banker. "If it was 15bp then it was high."

Proceeds of green bonds issued under AXA's sustainable bond framework can be used to finance projects relating to green buildings, renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation and natural resources/sustainable forestry. AXA can also issue social bonds under the framework.

The deal is expected to be rated A3/BBB+/BBB.

