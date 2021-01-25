AXA IM Alts, Sirius Real Estate JV Notarise Acquisition Of Sigma Technopark

(RTTNews) - Titanium, the joint venture between AXA IM Alts, and Sirius Real Estate have notarised the acquisition of the Sigma Technopark in Augsburg, Germany for total acquisition costs of approximately 80 million euros from a German special fund managed by Corestate Group. The acquisition has been made on behalf of clients through AXA IM Alts' Real Assets platform.

Sigma Technopark, which will be rebranded as a Sirius business park, is a multi-tenanted business park comprising 113,000 sqm of space across a range of uses. The business park is currently 90% let to 74 tenants.

