Markets

AXA IM Alts, Sirius Real Estate JV Notarise Acquisition Of Sigma Technopark

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Titanium, the joint venture between AXA IM Alts, and Sirius Real Estate have notarised the acquisition of the Sigma Technopark in Augsburg, Germany for total acquisition costs of approximately 80 million euros from a German special fund managed by Corestate Group. The acquisition has been made on behalf of clients through AXA IM Alts' Real Assets platform.

Sigma Technopark, which will be rebranded as a Sirius business park, is a multi-tenanted business park comprising 113,000 sqm of space across a range of uses. The business park is currently 90% let to 74 tenants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular