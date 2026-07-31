Markets

AXA H1 Profit Rises On Premium Growth; Now Sees FY26 Earnings At Top End Of View

July 31, 2026 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AXA SA (AXA), a French insurance and asset management company, reported Friday higher first-half net income with growth in premiums.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, AXA now expects underlying earnings per share growth at the upper end of its 6-8 percent plan target range.

The company will present its new strategic plan for 2027-2029 on September 15, with business CEO roundtables scheduled for September 21.

In the first half, net income was €4.171 billion, up 6 percent from €3.922 billion in the prior-year period. Net income per ordinary share reached €2.01, a 13 percent increase from €1.77 a year ago.

Underlying earnings totaled €4.537 billion, up 2 percent from €4.465 billion in the comparable prior period. Underlying earnings per ordinary share stood at €2.19, up 8 percent from €2.03 a year ago.

Gross written premiums and other revenues increased 3 percent to €66.288 billion from last year's €64.251 billion. The growth was 5 percent on a comparable basis.

The Property & Casualty segment generated €35.072 billion in gross written premiums, up 3 percent from last year, and Life & Health Gross written premiums reached €31.164 billion, representing a 7 percent growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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