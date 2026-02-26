Markets

Axa FY25 Profit Up, Sees FY26 Earnings At Top End Of View; Plans Dividend Hike, EUR 1.25 Bln Buyback

February 26, 2026 — 01:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - AXA SA (AXA), a French insurance and asset management company, reported Thursday higher profit in its fiscal year 2025, benefited by increased Gross written premiums in all segments.

Looking ahead, AXA expects the underlying earnings per share growth for fiscal year 2026 to be at the upper end of its 6-8 percent plan target range. The expected impact of the Solvency II revision is estimated to be a positive 17 percentage points.

Further, AXA's board of directors has proposed a dividend of 2.32 euros per share, an 8 percent increase from the prior fiscal year. The company also announced the launch of an annual share buyback program of up to 1.25 billion euros.

AXA will present its new strategic plan for 2027-2029 on September 21.

In the year 2025, net income increased 24 percent to 9.80 billion euros from 7.89 billion euros last year.

Underlying earnings grew 4 percent to 8.37 billion euros from 8.08 billion euros a year ago, while underlying earnings per share increased 8 percent to 3.86 euros compared to fiscal year 2024.

Gross written premiums and other revenues rose 5 percent to 115.52 billion euros from 110.32 billion euros a year ago. Gross written premiums and other revenues rose 5 percent on a comparable basis.

Property & Casualty segment premiums grewg 3 percent to 58.04 billion euros, and the Life & Health segment increased 9 percent to 56.51 billion euros.

