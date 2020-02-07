AXA agrees with Uniqa to sell CEE business for 1 bln euros

France's AXA said on Friday it had agreed with Austrian insurer Uniqa to sell its operations in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia for 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion). [nFWN2A714W]

(Updates with details) PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France's AXA said on Friday it had agreed with Austrian insurer Uniqa to sell its operations in Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia for 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion). [nFWN2A714W] AXA is quiting markets where it lacks scale as part of a deep restructuring to cope with a negative interest rate environment. The sale would help improve AXA's solvency ratio by 2 points, the insurer said, adding that it did not expect any significant impact on its net income from the sale. Uniqa said in a separate statement it planned to finance the acquisition via borrowing rather than a capital increase. It expects the solvency-capital ratio to be in the upper third of its target corridor of 155% to 190% after the deal is completed. ($1 = 0.9135 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne) ((maya.nikolaeva@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 39;)) Keywords: AXA M&A/ (UPDATE 1)

