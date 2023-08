Aug 3 (Reuters) - AXA AXAF.PA said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Irish health insurer Laya from Corebridge Financial, a subsidiary of AIG AIGn.N for 650 million euros ($709.74 million) to expand its position on the European health market.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Laura Lenkiewicz, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

