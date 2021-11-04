Markets

AXA 9-Month Revenues Up 4%

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Wednesday reported nine-months revenues of 76.0 billion euros, up 4% from 73.4 billion euros last year.

Property & Casualty revenues inched up 1% to 38.5 billion euros, while health segment revenues also gained 1% to 11.5 billion euros. Life & Savings gained 8% to 24.5 billion euros.

"AXA continued to deliver an excellent performance in the first nine months of 2021", said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. "Revenues increased overall by 7%, with all business lines and geographies contributing to this strong growth."

"In Life & Savings, revenues grew by 12% with continued focus on a high quality business mix. Growth dynamics remained strong in P&C Commercial lines, up 7%, benefiting from a favorable pricing environment, notably at AXA XL. In Asset Management, AXA IM had another very good quarter in both Core and Alts, and grew revenues by 17% in the first nine months," he added.

