AXA 9-Month Revenues Up 3%

November 02, 2022 — 01:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Wednesday reported nine-months revenues of 78.4 billion euros, up 3% from 76.0 billion euros last year.

Property & Casualty revenues inched up 6% to 40.7 billion euros, while health segment revenues also gained 14% to 13.1 billion euros. Life & Savings slipped 5% to 23.2 billion euros.

"AXA has delivered another strong performance in the first nine months of 2022 in a challenging environment," said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. "Our revenue mix continued to be of high quality, focused on growing technical lines while reducing our exposure in Nat Cat Reinsurance and traditional G/A Savings."

"Health and P&C Commercial lines Insurance revenues have remained strong, increasing by 14% and 6%, respectively. In P&C Personal lines, the pricing environment is showing clear signs of improvement. Overall, we expect that the actions we have taken to counterbalance inflation impacts in P&C this year should keep our strong underlying technical profitability on track across the Group."

