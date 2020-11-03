Markets

AXA 9-Month Revenues Down 8%

(RTTNews) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Wednesday reported nine-months revenues of 73.4 billion euros, down 8% from 79.7 billion euros last year.

Property & Casualty revenues was 38.1 billion euros, same as last year. Health segment revenues gained 6% to 10.7 billion euros, while Life & Savings slipped 21% to 29.0 billion euros.

"The Group recorded a dynamic rebound of revenues in the third quarter, with our preferred segments, P&C Commercial lines, Health and Protection growing by 3%," said CEO Thomas Buberl.

