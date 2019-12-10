AX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.64, changing hands as low as $28.59 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.87 per share, with $33.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.69.

