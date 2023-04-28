AX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.40, changing hands as high as $41.23 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.145 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.45.
