AX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.27, changing hands as high as $47.84 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $34.11 per share, with $62.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.52.

