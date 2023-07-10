AX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.85, changing hands as high as $40.14 per share. Axos Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AX's low point in its 52 week range is $33.145 per share, with $51.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.05.
Also see: SINO Options Chain
ETFs Holding TGLS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TAST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.