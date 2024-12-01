AWS Unveils New Generative AI Features To Amazon Connect

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS, affiliated to Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), announced late Sunday new generative AI enhancements for its cloud contact center solution, Amazon Connect.

These new features are expected to further improve customer experiences by enabling more personalized, efficient, and proactive customer service, and help significantly improve customer satisfaction.

Amazon Connect now offers automated segmentation for proactive outreach, delivering personalized and timely interactions across communication channels for a single person or groups with similar characteristics.

Further, Amazon Q in Connect, a generative AI-powered assistant for customer service, now enables to create relevant, automated, and dynamic self-service experiences. It features new customizable AI guardrails with robust controls over AI-generated content. With these, organizations can confidently deploy generative AI in contact centers while adhering to their specific policies and safeguarding customer interactions.

Pasquale DeMaio, vice president and general manager of Amazon Connect at AWS, said, "With Amazon Connect, in addition to evolving customer service, we're also fundamentally reimagining how organizations build, nurture, and sustain customer relationships. By using generative AI to improve the customer experience, Amazon Connect is paving the way for a future where every customer interaction is an opportunity to delight and foster long-term loyalty."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.