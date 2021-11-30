AWS Selected as Preferred Partner by Gilead Sciences

Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has selected Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its preferred cloud partner. Meanwhile, shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the parent company of AWS, closed up 1.6% at $3,561.57 on November 29.

New and Timely Medicine Delivery

AWS’s machine learning and analytics, together with its healthcare and life sciences experts and partners, will enable Gilead’s scientists to make data-driven decisions. These decisions will improve Gilead’s drug pipeline by giving insights across a series of data, from biomarker discovery through manufacturing and clinical trial recruitment.

AWS for Health provides easy accessibility that accelerates an organization’s innovation, unlocks the potential of health data, and develops personalized solutions for therapeutic care across 16 critical solution areas in healthcare, genomics, and biopharma.

With AWS onboard, Gilead’s research and development team will be able to strengthen their innovation and make informed decisions with valuable insights.



Gilead’s focus is on improving priority areas such as clinical program and study design, patient experience, and centralized statistical adaptive monitoring, which helps Gilead quickly identify and address potential issues related to the management of clinical trials.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

AWS will also help in transforming Gilead’s workloads for its ERP project to implement SAP S/4HANA throughout the organization. The implementation will enhance important processes including supply chain, finance, operations, and commercial sales across all therapeutic areas and business units.

Furthermore, through the AWS cloud, Gilead will be able to shorten its hardware refresh cycles, increase testing and speed of delivery, and enable improved business planning. Similarly, Gilead will be able to run its ERP system more efficiently by using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance types.

Management Comments

Senior VP of Sales and Marketing at AWS, Matt Garman, said, “By streamlining their IT operations with AWS and taking advantage of our AWS for Health offerings, Gilead has the ability to continuously refine its approach to clinical trials, drug development, manufacturing, and distribution.”

Senior VP and Chief Information Officer at Gilead, Marc Berson, said, “With AWS as our preferred cloud provider, our researchers can use AWS’s portfolio of services to gain the insights, agility, and security needed to deliver new medicines at speed, and treat the individual according to their unique needs, not just the disease.”

See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks >>

Analysts’ Take

With 31 unanimous Buys, the stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Amazon.com price target of $4,095 implies 14.98% upside potential to current levels. Shares have gained 12.4% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into AMZN's performance.

In October, Amazon website traffic recorded a 30.64% year-over-year decline in monthly visits. Similarly, year-to-date website traffic growth decreased 2.39% compared to the same period last year.

Related News:

Tesla Withdraws State Subsidy for Battery Plant in Berlin

Visa Concerned Over India’s Backing for Rival RuPay

Qiagen Reaffirms Effectiveness of PCR Tests on Omnicron Variant

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.