AWS plans to work more with Accenture, other consulting firms, BI reports

Amazon Web Services (AMZN) wants to work more with consulting firms as part of a broader plan to fuel growth in 2025, according to an internal planning document obtained by Business Insider, Eugene Kim reports. AWS sees an untapped market worth $250B and thousands of contracts up for renewal, the document said. Accenture (ACN) was among several consulting firms mentioned by AWS.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AMZN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.