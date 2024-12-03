AWS plans to work more with Accenture, other consulting firms, BI reports

Amazon Web Services (AMZN) wants to work more with consulting firms as part of a broader plan to fuel growth in 2025, according to an internal planning document obtained by Business Insider, Eugene Kim reports. AWS sees an untapped market worth $250B and thousands of contracts up for renewal, the document said. Accenture (ACN) was among several consulting firms mentioned by AWS.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Oracle Stock (ORCL) Offers Cloud-Driven Upside Despite 60% Year-Over-Year Rally
- Amazon Web Services, SAP announce GROW with SAP
- Trade Desk, Roku could be bolstered via collaboration, says Guggenheim
- AWS announces new data center components to ‘support AI innovation’
- Oppenheimer views AWS partnership news ‘bullishly’ for Marvell
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.