AWS plans to work more with Accenture, other consulting firms, BI reports

December 03, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Amazon Web Services (AMZN) wants to work more with consulting firms as part of a broader plan to fuel growth in 2025, according to an internal planning document obtained by Business Insider, Eugene Kim reports. AWS sees an untapped market worth $250B and thousands of contracts up for renewal, the document said. Accenture (ACN) was among several consulting firms mentioned by AWS.

