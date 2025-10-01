AWS Named Official Cloud And Cloud AI Partner Of NBA And Affiliate Leagues In Multi-year Tech Deal

(RTTNews) - The National Basketball Association or NBA, and Amazon.co,m Inc.'s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services or AWS, announced Wednesday a multi-year partnership to power the league's next generation of innovation.

AWS will become the Official Cloud and Cloud AI Partner of the NBA and its affiliate leagues, including the WNBA, NBA G League, Basketball Africa League and NBA Take-Two Media.

As part of the partnership, the NBA and AWS will launch NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS, a new basketball intelligence platform that will turn billions of data points into compelling insights and interactive experiences, reimagining how fans engage with the game of basketball worldwide.

Built on AWS's industry-leading AI infrastructure, the platform will introduce a suite of features that enhance live broadcasts and elevate fan experiences across the NBA App, NBA.com, and the league's social channels.

"This partnership will showcase how cloud and AI can reimagine the game of basketball - from generating new insights to creating experiences that bring fans closer to the game they love," said AWS Vice President of Professional Services & Agentic AI Francessca Vasquez.

The NBA will leverage AWS's AI capabilities to provide fans with live stats and comprehensive analytics during games. NBA Inside the Game powered by AWS will also feature a first-of-its-kind technology called "Play Finder," which uses AI to analyze and understand player movements across thousands of games.

Play Finder will help fans and broadcasters learn common offensive strategies and explore deeper insights by combining play results with advanced analytics.

A real-time alert system within Play Finder will enable commentators to instantly provide historical context and strategic insights, making every live game more engaging, educational, and insightful for viewers.

NBA teams will have direct access to the ML models powering Play Finder to improve their front office and coaching workflows. Future iterations of Play Finder will allow fans to explore basketball strategy with unprecedented depth on the NBA App.

The NBA App, NBA.com and NBA League Pass, delivering year-round NBA coverage and programming to fans around the world, will run on AWS.

The NBA's partnership with AWS broadens its strategic relationship with Amazon. This season marks the start of Prime Video's landmark 11-year media rights agreement with 66 regular-season NBA matchups streaming on Prime Video globally, and a suite of new interactive features set to debut.

