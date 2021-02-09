Cryptocurrencies

AWS Marketplace Is Selling Origin’s Decentralized Ecommerce Service

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Amazon’s AWS Marketplace began offering Origin Protocol’s decentralized e-commerce platform Dshop, which runs on the Ethereum blockchain, to software-as-a-service customers (SaaS) Tuesday.

  • The open-source storefront said Tuesday it is accepting ETH, DAI and ERC-20 token payments within the AWS Partner Network.
  • AWS Marketplace has previously offered crypto SaaS products as far back as 2017 when it listed Blockstack Core.
  • OUSD was trading 46% higher at press time Tuesday, according to CoinGecko.

