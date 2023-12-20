AWS Launches Second AWS Infrastructure Region In Canada; To Invest $17.9 Bln In Canada Through 2037

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (AMZN) announced Wednesday the launch of its second AWS infrastructure Region in Canada, the AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region.

Starting today, developers, startups, entrepreneurs, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and nonprofit organizations, will have greater choice for running their applications and serving end users from AWS data centers located in Canada.

Customers will also have access to advanced AWS technologies, including data analytics, security, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), to drive innovation.

AWS also released a new economic impact study highlighting that the company is planning to invest an estimated $17.9 billion (approximately C$24.8 billion) in Canada through 2037 via the new AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region and the existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Quebec.

With the launch of the AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, AWS has 105 Availability Zones across 33 geographic regions, with announced plans to launch 12 more Availability Zones and four more AWS Regions in Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

