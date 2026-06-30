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AWS Launches $1 Bln AI Engineering Unit To Speed Enterprise AI Adoption

June 30, 2026 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services (AMZN) just rolled out a new Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) team backed by a hefty $1 billion investment. The goal being to help customers quickly build and deploy AI systems as more businesses are on the lookout for outside expertise to speed up AI adoption.

This new unit will place AWS engineers right inside customer organizations, working to develop and implement AI agents along with other tailored AI solutions.

AWS mentioned that this initiative aims to deliver functional AI systems in just a few weeks while also equipping customers with the necessary skills, workflows, and engineering know-how to manage and grow those systems on their own.

Francessca Vasquez, the AWS Vice President of Frontier AI Engineering and Services, shared that the initial group will consist of thousands of engineers working in small teams alongside the business, engineering, and security staff of their clients. Notably, this investment comes from Amazon's own resources and isn't linked to any external funding or joint ventures.

The forward-deployed engineering approach, which was first adopted by Palantir, is gaining traction in the AI sector as companies strive to accelerate their enterprise deployments. OpenAI and Anthropic have also recently launched similar initiatives with investment firms to offer customers embedded AI specialists.

As the biggest cloud provider by revenue, AWS noted that organizations like the Allen Institute, the National Basketball Association, Ricoh, and the National Football League are already collaborating with its FDE teams.

The company anticipates that highly regulated industries and those with complex datasets will be among the next adopters as the demand for enterprise AI implementation keeps rising.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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