AWS, GitLab announce integrated AI offering

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, or AWS, an Amazon.com (AMZN) company, and GitLab (GTLB) announced an integrated offering that brings together GitLab Duo with Amazon Q. Together, GitLab Duo and Amazon Q provide a seamless AI-powered developer experience that combines DevSecOps workflows with Amazon Q autonomous agents to help organizations deliver secure software faster, the companies say. Developers can use advanced Amazon Q AI agents with GitLab Quick Actions, from GitLab Issues and Merge Requests, to accelerate innovation and developer productivity. “The integration of GitLab Duo with Amazon Q represents a leap forward in AI-powered DevSecOps,” said Deepak Singh, vice president, Next-Generation Developer Experience at AWS. “AWS and GitLab are committed to co-developing an unparalleled developer experience leveraging the power of the GitLab platform and the breadth and depth of AWS technologies,” said Ashley Kramer, interim chief revenue officer, and chief marketing and strategy officer, GitLab.

