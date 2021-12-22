US Markets
AWS down for some users on U.S. East coast

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Some users on the U.S. East Coast faced issues with Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O cloud services, the company said on Wednesday.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

"We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm said on its dashboard.

