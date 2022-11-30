Oil
AWS and Atos announce deal to accelerate cloud adoption

November 30, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

Nov 30 (Reuters) - France's Atos ATOS.PA and Amazon.com's AMZN.O Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership to help the French IT consulting firm's customers migrate their workloads to the cloud.

The agreement will provide Atos' customers with large infrastructure outsourcing contracts to quicken their workload migrations towards the cloud, the firms said, adding that Atos will consult with over 800 customers to offer a new hybrid cloud service with the option to move selected workloads to AWS.

Hybrid clouds allow software to run on more than one environment.

AWS and Atos will also work to deliver new solutions for IT outsourcing and data center transformation, as well as to train Atos' workforce to help improve its data centre, cloud, and security operations.

