AWR or GWRS: Which Water Utility Stock Should You Invest in?

The Zacks Utility - Water Supply industry includes companies that are involved in providing drinking water and wastewater services to industrial, commercial and residential customer classes, along with numerous military bases across the country.



A continuous uninterrupted supply of clean potable water and reliable sewer services is essential for healthy and hygienic living. Water utilities across the United States are silently doing this important task day in and day out to meet the increasing demand of millions of Americans.



Utility operators own storage tanks, treatment plants and desalination plants to supply uninterrupted potable water across customer classes. Water utility operators also own more than 2 million miles of pipelines that are getting old.



The water and wastewater infrastructure is aging and gradually nearing the end of its effective service life. Per the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, an estimated $744 billion investment is necessary to maintain and expand the drinking water and wastewater services to meet demand over the next 20 years.



Given the current situation, investor-owned water utilities and the government are funding water and wastewater infrastructure projects to upgrade the necessary infrastructure.



In this article, we run a comparative analysis on two Utility – Water Supply companies — American States Water Company AWR and Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS — to decide which stock is a better pick for your portfolio now.



Each of the stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American States Water’s 2023 earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.71 and $0.5 billion, respectively. The top and bottom lines reflect year-over-year growth of 17.32% and 7.22%, respectively.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Water Resources’ 2023 earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 23 cents and $0.04 billion, respectively. The top and bottom lines reflect year-over-year growth of 43.7% and 5.9%, respectively.

Return on Equity (ROE)

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. ROE for the trailing 12 months for American States Water and Global Water Resources is 11.7% and 14.9%, respectively. Both companies have outperformed the industry’s ROE of 10.3%.

Dividend Yield

Utility companies generally distribute dividends. Currently, the dividend yield of American States Water is 1.82%, while the same for Global Water Resources is 2.36%. The average dividend yield of the industry is 1.87%.

Price Performance

In the year-to-date period, American States Water shares have lost 5.7% compared with the industry's decline of 8.1%. Shares of Global Water Resources have lost 5.1% in the same time frame.

Price Performance (Year to Date)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Debt to Capital

Debt to capital is a good indicator of a company’s financial position. The indicator shows how much debt is used to run the business. American States Water and Global Water Resources have a debt to capital of 39.77% and 71.4%, respectively, compared with the industry’s 46.2%.

Outcome

Both companies efficiently provide water and wastewater services to their customers. They are evenly matched and are good picks for your portfolio. But our choice at this moment is Global Water Resources, given its better earnings estimate revision, better return on equity level and higher dividend yield in comparison to American States Water.

