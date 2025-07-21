AWP: Mercedes-Benz Recalls Approx. 223,000 Vehicles

(RTTNews) - As per AWP international, Mercedes-Benz has recalled approximately 223,000 vehicles worldwide. The affected vehicles are the Viano and Vito van models from the production period from December 2002 to February 2006. In Germany, 60,245 vehicles are likely affected under the recall. The recall is related to the detachment of metal fragments that could injure the occupants.

The Mercedes-Benz Viano and Vito are almost the same vehicle. Viano was a more passenger-focused version of the Vito. The Vito was marketed as a commercial van.

