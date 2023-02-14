AWM Investment Now Owns 8.70% of American Superconductor (AMSC)

Fintel reports that AWM Investment has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.54MM shares of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 8, 2021 they reported 1.27MM shares and 4.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 99.92% and an increase in total ownership of 4.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.96% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Superconductor is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 74.96% from its latest reported closing price of $5.83.

The projected annual revenue for American Superconductor is $107MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Superconductor. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 34.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMSC is 0.09%, an increase of 18.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 15,726K shares. The put/call ratio of AMSC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,664K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares, representing an increase of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,491K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,139K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 2.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,015K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing a decrease of 16.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 682K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMSC by 14.96% over the last quarter.

American Superconductor Background Information



AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world's demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company's solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

