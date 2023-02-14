AWM Investment Now Owns 5.90% of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Fintel reports that AWM Investment has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.65MM shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2021 they reported 1.21MM shares and 4.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.34% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aehr Test Systems is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.34% from its latest reported closing price of $31.80.

The projected annual revenue for Aehr Test Systems is $69MM, an increase of 12.87%. The projected annual EPS is $0.55, an increase of 21.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aehr Test Systems. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEHR is 0.26%, an increase of 155.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 43.18% to 14,486K shares. The put/call ratio of AEHR is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 1,356K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,279K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing an increase of 84.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 786.81% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 892K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing an increase of 68.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 345.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 766K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 683K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 119.76% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 599K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 86.02% over the last quarter.

Aehr Test Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.