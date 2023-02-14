AWM Investment Now Owns 5.30% of EMCORE (EMKR)

Fintel reports that AWM Investment has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.00MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.68MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 160.58% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 160.58% from its latest reported closing price of $1.37.

The projected annual revenue for EMCORE is $138MM, an increase of 29.18%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in EMCORE. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 38.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMKR is 0.03%, a decrease of 17.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.06% to 23,554K shares. The put/call ratio of EMKR is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,242K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares, representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Palogic Value Management holds 1,500K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,457K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 43.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,425K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 960K shares, representing an increase of 32.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,413K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing an increase of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMKR by 32.44% over the last quarter.

Emcore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Its best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. EMCORE Corporation leverages industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Its manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord.

