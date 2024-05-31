Awilco Drilling PLC Announces Upcoming AGM

Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) has released an update.

Awilco Drilling PLC has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2024, in London, where it will address resolutions including the adoption of the annual accounts, appointment of Nomination Committee members, directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders will receive the notice and agenda by mail or email, and the documents are also available on the company’s website.

