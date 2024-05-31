News & Insights

Stocks
AWLCF

Awilco Drilling PLC Announces Upcoming AGM

May 31, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) has released an update.

Awilco Drilling PLC has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2024, in London, where it will address resolutions including the adoption of the annual accounts, appointment of Nomination Committee members, directors’ remuneration, and the re-appointment of auditors. Shareholders will receive the notice and agenda by mail or email, and the documents are also available on the company’s website.

For further insights into AWLCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AWLCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.