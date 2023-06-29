AWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.50, changing hands as high as $73.61 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0301 per share, with $94.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.32.

