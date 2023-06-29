AWI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.50, changing hands as high as $73.61 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0301 per share, with $94.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.32.
Also see: Preferred Stock Investing 5th Edition eBook Download
REFR YTD Return
CTLP Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.