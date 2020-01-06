AWI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.19, changing hands as low as $92.27 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.31 per share, with $104.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.19.

