AWI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.33, changing hands as high as $72.70 per share. Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AWI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AWI's low point in its 52 week range is $62.0301 per share, with $85.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.70.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.