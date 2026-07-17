AWHL vs. MYGN: Which Women's Health Diagnostics Stock is Better Now?

Specialty molecular diagnostics companies continue to operate in an evolving healthcare environment driven by advances in genetic testing, precision medicine and increasing demand for specialized diagnostic solutions. Against this backdrop, Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWHL and Myriad Genetics, Inc. MYGN are two companies developing and commercializing molecular diagnostic tests designed to improve disease detection and clinical decision-making. AWHL focuses on gynecologic disease diagnostics, while MYGN provides molecular diagnostic testing across oncology, women's health and mental health.

While both companies operate in the molecular diagnostics industry, they differ in their business focus, product portfolio and market reach. Aspira primarily concentrates on diagnostic solutions for gynecologic diseases, whereas Myriad Genetics offers a diversified portfolio of molecular diagnostic tests serving multiple healthcare markets. These differences result in distinct business strategies, competitive positioning and financial profiles, ultimately shaping each company's investment appeal. This raises an important question: which stock is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: AWHL vs. MYGN

AWHL (up 2.5%) has underperformed MYGN (up 20.4%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Aspira has rallied 81.8% compared with Myriad Genetics’ gain of 38.5%.



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Meanwhile, AWHL is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/S) of 2.03X, below its median of 2.87X over the past five years. MYGN’s trailing 12-month EV/S multiple sits at 0.70X, below its last five-year median of 2.07X. AWHL and MYGN both appear to be attractively valued compared with the Zacks Medical sector average of 2.78X.



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Factors Driving Aspira Stock

Aspira is transforming from an ovarian cancer diagnostics company into a broader women's health diagnostics player. While its commercial OvaSuite portfolio remains the core business, the company is advancing ENDOinform for endometriosis and OVAinform for ovarian cancer risk assessment. This strategy broadens AWHL's addressable market beyond its existing offerings while positioning it to address significant unmet needs through non-invasive, AI-powered diagnostics. The company's continued investment in these programs underscores its focus on building a diversified long-term growth platform.

Aspira continues to expand the commercial reach of its diagnostic portfolio through new distribution partnerships and broader market access initiatives. The addition of Mayo Clinic Laboratories as a channel partner, expanded collaboration with BioReference and ongoing efforts to improve physician adoption and payer reimbursement are expected to support commercialization. Although recent revenues have remained under pressure, management has shifted its commercial strategy toward provider relationships with stronger reimbursement potential, prioritizing sustainable and profitable growth over test volume.

Beyond individual products, Aspira is investing in the technology and infrastructure underpinning its future growth. The expansion of its molecular laboratory is expected to accelerate development and future commercialization of ENDOinform, while its collaboration with Cleveland Clinic enhances biomarker discovery, clinical validation and translational research. Together, these initiatives strengthen AWHL's AI-powered, multiomic diagnostics platform and support the development of additional precision diagnostics across women's health.

Factors Aiding Myriad Genetics Stock

Myriad Genetics continues to strengthen its foothold in precision oncology through its Cancer Care Continuum strategy, which spans hereditary cancer testing, therapy selection and disease monitoring. The company has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Precise MRD, the rollout of Prolaris + AI and continued enhancements to MyChoice CDx and hereditary cancer testing. Strategic collaborations with PATHOMIQ and SOPHiA GENETICS, along with ongoing clinical evidence generation, further reinforce its innovation pipeline and support long-term growth across oncology diagnostics.

Myriad Genetics is expanding its women's health franchise by enhancing its prenatal and hereditary cancer testing portfolio. The company continues to advance products such as FirstGene, Prequel and Foresight to deliver broader genetic insights through streamlined testing workflows. Ongoing clinical studies, expanding reimbursement support and efforts to improve patient access are expected to strengthen adoption, positioning MYGN to capitalize on rising demand for reproductive and preventive genetic testing.

Myriad Genetics is investing in commercial capabilities and operational improvements to drive sustainable growth. The company has expanded its sales organization, increased digital engagement with providers and invested in laboratory automation, workflow integration and technology-enabled operations. These initiatives are improving customer experience, expanding access across community healthcare settings and enhancing scalability, while supporting stronger execution across key businesses, including hereditary cancer and GeneSight.

Choose MYGN Over AWHL Now

Both Aspira and Myriad Genetics are benefiting from the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, but their investment profiles differ. Aspira is focused on expanding its women's health diagnostics franchise through a growing portfolio of AI-powered tests while strengthening commercialization and market access. Although the company is making progress in broadening its product pipeline and commercial reach, its long-term growth remains dependent on successful execution and wider adoption of its diagnostic offerings.

Myriad Genetics is leveraging its diversified diagnostics portfolio across oncology, women's health and mental health through continuous product innovation, commercial expansion and strategic collaborations. The company's broad testing menu, established market presence and investments in next-generation diagnostics position it well to capitalize on long-term trends in precision medicine, while its improving commercial execution provides additional support for sustained growth.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks appear attractively priced relative to the broader sector, suggesting investors can gain exposure to the growing molecular diagnostics market without paying a significant premium. Moreover, both companies are trading below their historical valuation levels, indicating that the market has yet to fully reflect their long-term growth potential.

Given Myriad Genetics' diversified business model, broader commercial footprint, stronger execution and more balanced growth profile, the stock appears to be the better choice for investors seeking exposure to the women's health diagnostics space at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.