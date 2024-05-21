News & Insights

AWEM Eyes Strategic Role in Asia Dragon Review

May 21, 2024 — 04:48 am EDT

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (GB:AWEM) has released an update.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEM) has expressed interest in participating in the strategic review process initiated by Asia Dragon Trust plc, aiming to potentially manage equity strategies for Asia Dragon. AWEM’s decision is backed by the support of 56% of Asia Dragon’s shareholders, indicating a favorable view of the proposed transaction. AWEM, which focuses on long-term capital appreciation by investing in global emerging market equities, is advised by the experienced WhiteOak Capital Partners.

