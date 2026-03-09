Aware Stock Declines Post Q4 Earnings as Revenue Dips Year Over Year

Shares of Aware, Inc. AWRE have lost 1.8% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 Index’s 1.1% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock lost 8% compared with the S&P 500’s 3.1% decline.

Aware’s Earnings Snapshot

Aware reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenues of $4.7 million, down 2.8% compared with $4.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decline was primarily due to lower perpetual software license revenue, partially offset by higher maintenance and services revenue. Net loss widened to $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, from $1.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses decreased 2.5% to $6.1 million from $6.3 million in the prior-year period.

For the full year, revenues totaled $17.3 million, 0.6% lower than $17.4 million in 2024. The decline again reflected lower perpetual license revenue, partly offset by increases in maintenance and services. Net loss for the year expanded to $5.9 million, or $0.28 per share, from $4.4 million, or $0.21 per share, a year earlier.

AWRE’s Revenue Mix and Business Metrics

Aware’s revenue continues to be driven by a mix of software licenses, maintenance and services. In the fourth quarter, software license revenue declined 18.3% to $2.1 million from $2.5 million in the year-earlier quarter, reflecting fewer perpetual license sales. Meanwhile, software maintenance revenue rose 7.4% to $2.3 million from $2.1 million, while services and other revenue increased 96.6% to $0.3 million from $0.2 million.

Recurring revenue remained a significant contributor to the business. For the fourth quarter, recurring revenue rose to $3.5 million, up 4.7% from $3.3 million a year earlier, supported by maintenance contracts, subscription arrangements and services. Non-recurring revenue declined 19.3% to $1.2 million from $1.5 million in the prior-year quarter due to the drop in license sales.

For the full year, recurring revenue totaled $12.6 million, up 5.6% from $11.9 million in 2024. Non-recurring revenue fell 14% to $4.7 million from $5.4 million in the prior year. This shift reflects AWRE’s gradual transition toward more recurring revenue streams such as subscriptions and maintenance contracts.

On the expense side, research and development (R&D) costs increased as the company invested more heavily in engineering capabilities and product innovation. R&D spending rose 7% to $8.3 million for the full year from $7.8 million in 2024, reflecting higher headcount and continued development of biometric technologies and related solutions.

Adjusted EBITDA loss remained steady at $0.8 million in the fourth quarter, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $4.6 million from $3.9 million in 2024, reflecting higher operating expenses related to investments in R&D and personnel.

Aware, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aware, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aware, Inc. Quote

Aware’s Management Commentary

Management characterized 2025 as a foundational year focused on strengthening Aware’s technology platform and market positioning. CEO Ajay Amlani highlighted investments in next-generation biometric capabilities, particularly “Intelligent Liveness,” which aims to defend against increasingly sophisticated identity fraud threats such as deepfakes and biometric injection attacks.

AWRE also advanced its biometric orchestration capabilities through the Awareness Platform, designed to integrate multiple biometric modalities and support complex identity management systems. Amlani said the platform’s open architecture allows organizations to modernize biometric infrastructure while maintaining flexibility across vendors and deployment environments.

Management noted strong customer testing activity across both government and commercial sectors. However, procurement cycles — particularly in the federal market — remain lengthy and unpredictable, contributing to variability in quarterly results.

Factors Influencing AWRE’s Results

Revenue variability during the year was partly attributed to slower government procurement cycles and delays related to the impact of government funding dynamics. Aware noted that such timing issues particularly affect biometric projects in federal markets, where program approvals and budget allocations can shift from quarter to quarter.

Despite these challenges, Aware reported continued engagement with government and enterprise customers evaluating its technology. Several identity solution providers progressed into testing and evaluation phases during the fourth quarter, although these processes may take time before converting into production deployments.

Operationally, higher investments in engineering and product development also contributed to increased losses. AWRE expanded its engineering workforce during the year to support product innovation and the development of new biometric capabilities.

Aware’s Guidance and Outlook

Aware did not provide formal financial guidance for 2026. However, management indicated that quarterly results are expected to remain uneven due to the timing of procurement cycles and customer conversions, especially in government markets.

Looking ahead, AWRE plans to focus on converting pilot programs and evaluations into production deployments, expanding recurring software deployments and pursuing larger government and enterprise opportunities.

AWRE’s Other Developments

During the fourth quarter, Aware deployed its first mobile biometric solution within a U.S. federal agency and expanded law enforcement deployments with additional U.S. agencies. The company also launched a pilot program with a Caribbean nation to deploy biometric time-and-attendance systems for government employees.

Additionally, Aware continued strengthening its technology credentials by obtaining several certifications, including ISO 27001 for information security management and ISO 30107 Level 3 for presentation attack detection, which validate its biometric security capabilities and support participation in larger government and enterprise projects.

Management also highlighted progress in aviation-related use cases, including biometric boarding tests at Orlando International Airport under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Biometric Exit Program, illustrating the company’s push into travel and border security applications.

