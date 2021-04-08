Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shareholders Booked A 34% Gain In The Last Year

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 10% in the last month. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. However, its return of 34% does fall short of the market return of, 60%.

Aware isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Aware actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 7.3%. The lacklustre gain of 34% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:AWRE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Aware's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Aware provided a TSR of 34% over the last twelve months. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 0.8% endured over half a decade. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aware better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Aware (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.