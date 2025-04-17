Aware, Inc. to Host Webcast Discussing First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 30

Aware, Inc. will host a webcast on April 30, 2025, to discuss Q1 financial results.

Aware, Inc., a global leader in authentication technology, will host a webcast on April 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The financial results will be shared in a press release prior to the webcast, which will include a presentation from Aware's management and a question-and-answer session. Interested individuals can register for the webcast and submit questions in advance via email. The presentation will be accessible for replay on the company’s investor relations website for about 90 days. Aware specializes in biometric solutions that utilize data science and machine learning to enhance security for businesses and governments, emphasizing ethical technology practices.

Aware, Inc. is hosting a live webcast to discuss their financial results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company has a longstanding reputation of over 30 years in the biometric field, which may enhance investor confidence in their expertise and stability.

Utilizing data science and machine learning, Aware addresses significant business and identity challenges, suggesting innovation and relevance in a growing market.

FAQ

When is the Aware webcast to discuss financial results?

The Aware webcast will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I access Aware's financial results?

Aware's financial results will be issued in a press release before the webcast on April 30, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast replay?

The webcast presentation will be available for replay in the investor relations section of Aware's website for 90 days after the event.

How can I submit questions for the Aware webcast?

Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing AWRE@gateway-grp.com.

What is Aware, Inc. known for?

Aware, Inc. is a leading global authentication company specializing in biometric technology and data science solutions.

$AWRE Insider Trading Activity

$AWRE insiders have traded $AWRE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY K AMLANI (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 54,555 shares for an estimated $83,164 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER R. FAUBERT has made 2 purchases buying 21,134 shares for an estimated $33,923 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN S III STAFFORD purchased 8,758 shares for an estimated $14,450

DAVID K TRAVERSE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 4,500 shares for an estimated $7,145 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRIAN J KRAUSE (Chief Revenue Officer) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $3,925

$AWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of $AWRE stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aware, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global authentication company, will hold a webcast on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release before the call.





Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.







Date:



Wednesday, April 30, 2025







Time:



5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)







Webcast:





Register Here







Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing



AWRE@gateway-grp.com



.





The presentation will be made available for replay in the



investor relations



section of the Company’s



website



. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.







About Aware







Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our





website





or follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.









CONTACT









Investor Contact







Matt Glover





Gateway Group, Inc.





949-574-3860







AWRE@gateway-grp.com





