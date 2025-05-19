Aware, Inc. Appoints Lona Therrien as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Global Marketing Strategy

Aware, Inc. appoints Lona Therrien as CMO to enhance global marketing strategy and operations.

Quiver AI Summary

Aware, Inc. has appointed Lona Therrien as its new Chief Marketing Officer, bringing over 15 years of cybersecurity industry experience to the role. Therrien will oversee Aware's global marketing strategy and operations, leveraging her proven success in building marketing teams and executing go-to-market strategies. Previously, she was the CMO at ExtraHop, where she enhanced market positioning and exceeded revenue targets. Recognized as one of the Top 50 Women CMOs in 2024, Therrien's background includes leadership positions at various cybersecurity firms, solidifying her reputation as a strategic marketer. Aware's CEO, Ajay Amlani, expressed enthusiasm for her leadership at a crucial time for the company as it focuses on expanding its biometric authentication solutions. Therrien highlighted her commitment to aligning marketing efforts with customer needs and emphasized Aware's goal of delivering impactful solutions.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Lona Therrien as Chief Marketing Officer brings over 15 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, positioning Aware for strategic growth and enhanced market visibility.

Therrien has a proven track record of success in previous roles, having led initiatives that accelerated pipeline generation and strengthened market positioning at prior companies.

Her recognition as one of the Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024 reflects her expertise and potential to drive impactful marketing strategies at Aware.

This appointment demonstrates Aware's ongoing commitment to building a strong leadership team that aligns with the growing demand for biometric authentication solutions.

Potential Negatives

Therrien's appointment as CMO follows a pattern of significant executive turnover, which may signal instability within the company's leadership team.



The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's future performance.



Highlighting the need for a "customer-obsessed, science-forward approach" may imply current deficiencies in the company's marketing strategy or execution.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Aware's new CMO?

Lona Therrien has been appointed as Aware's new Chief Marketing Officer.

What experience does Lona Therrien have in marketing?

Therrien has over 15 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, driving growth and leading marketing strategies.

What was Lona Therrien's most recent position before Aware?

Before Aware, she served as CMO at ExtraHop, where she led strategic marketing initiatives.

How is Aware investing in leadership talent?

Aware is building a world-class leadership team through key executive hires to enhance its biometric solutions.

Where can I learn more about Aware's biometric solutions?

You can learn more about Aware's solutions at upcoming industry events or visit their website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AWRE Insider Trading Activity

$AWRE insiders have traded $AWRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY K AMLANI (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 54,555 shares for an estimated $83,164 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER R. FAUBERT has made 2 purchases buying 21,134 shares for an estimated $33,923 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN S III STAFFORD purchased 8,758 shares for an estimated $14,450

BRIAN J KRAUSE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $8,150 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DAVID K TRAVERSE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 4,500 shares for an estimated $7,145 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $AWRE stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aware, Inc.



(NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global biometric authentication company, today announces Lona Therrien as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 15 years of experience driving growth in the cybersecurity industry, Therrien will lead the company’s global marketing strategy and operations.





Therrien brings a proven track record of success in building high-performing marketing teams and delivering go-to-market strategies that fuel demand and elevate brand visibility. Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at



ExtraHop



(acquired by Bain Capital and Crosspoint Capital Partners), where she led strategic initiatives that accelerated pipeline generation and strengthened market positioning. Recognized as one of the



Top 50 Women Chief Marketing Officers of 2024



, Therrien spearheaded a company-wide rebrand and surpassed marketing revenue targets, contributing to pipeline and bookings growth.





Her prior leadership roles at



Cybereason



(SoftBank-backed company that raised over $800mm),



Mimecast



(NASDAQ: MIME, taken private in 2022),



RSA



, and



Symantec



have solidified her reputation as a results-driven marketer with deep cybersecurity expertise. Her data-driven approach, combined with a passion for cybersecurity and customer-centricity, make her an ideal fit to lead Aware’s marketing organization.





“We are thrilled to welcome Lona Therrien to Aware’s executive team,” said Ajay Amlani, CEO and President of Aware. “Her strategic mindset, deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, and ability to align marketing with business growth are exactly what we need to propel Aware through our next phase of expansion. Lona’s leadership will be instrumental to execute a customer-obsessed, science-forward approach as we continue to scale and meet the growing demand for robust and seamless biometric authentication.”





Therrien’s appointment follows a series of key executive hires, including cybersecurity veteran Gary Evee as Chairman of the Board, Ajay Amlani—former CLEAR co-founder and security executive—as CEO, and Brian Krause, a digital identity and biometrics leader, as Chief Revenue Officer.





“Joining Aware at such a pivotal moment is an exciting opportunity,” said Lona Therrien. “Marketing is at its best when it’s grounded in real customer needs—and Aware’s advanced biometric solutions are purpose-built to meet those needs. I’m honored to work alongside a team that shares my passion for turning insights into impactful programs that drive engagement, amplify our presence in the market, and align brand and demand strategies with the evolving priorities of our customers and partners.”





This appointment reflects Aware’s continued investment in building a world-class leadership team focused on delivering fast, secure, accurate, and scalable biometrics to customers and partners around the globe.





Want to learn more about Aware’s biometric solutions and meet our team? Connect with us at the following upcoming industry events:









Identiverse



︱June 3-6︱Las Vegas, NV



︱June 3-6︱Las Vegas, NV





Febraban Tech



︱June 10-12︱São Paulo, Brazil



︱June 10-12︱São Paulo, Brazil





Identity Week Europe



︱June 17-18︱Amsterdam



︱June 17-18︱Amsterdam





IAI Conference



︱August 10-16︱Orlando, FL









About Aware







Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our



website



or follow us on



LinkedIn



and



X



.







Safe Harbor Warning







Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected increase in use of biometric authentication and the expected growth of Aware. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements. We refer you to the risk factors set forth in the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







CONTACT









Company Contact







Delaney Gembis





Aware, Inc.





781-687-0393







marketing@aware.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/431de62d-8df0-4874-9cd1-8aefa1a36122





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.