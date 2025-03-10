Aware, Inc. Appoints Brian Krause as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Growth in Biometrics Market

Brian Krause joins Aware, Inc. as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing over 10 years of experience in digital identity technology.

Aware, Inc., a prominent authentication company, announced Brian Krause as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Krause brings over 10 years of expertise in biometric and digital identity technologies, having previously worked as Managing Director at Incode, where he significantly increased annual revenue, and as Vice President at Veriff. He emphasized the growing necessity for biometric solutions in identity verification, especially after the pandemic, amidst increasing security breaches affecting traditional methods like passwords. Aware's CEO, Ajay Amlani, highlighted the unique strengths of biometrics in secure identity verification and expressed confidence in Krause's ability to drive the company's growth as biometrics become more integral in the market. Aware, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, has been a trusted name in biometrics for over 30 years.

Appointment of Brian Krause as Chief Revenue Officer brings significant expertise in biometric and digital identity technology, potentially enhancing Aware's market reach and growth.

Brian's previous success in doubling ARR in North America at Incode suggests that he can effectively drive revenue growth for Aware.

The press release emphasizes the increasing need for biometric solutions as a secure form of identity verification, positioning Aware favorably in a growing market.

Appointment of a new Chief Revenue Officer may indicate prior issues with revenue leadership or growth, raising questions about the company's financial strategy and stability.

The mention of significant uncertainty related to forward-looking statements and potential risks could undermine investor confidence in future growth and performance.

The emphasis on biometrics as the only viable option for identity verification implies that Aware may not have other strong competitive advantages or diverse offerings, which could limit its resilience in the market.

Who is the new Chief Revenue Officer at Aware, Inc.?

The new Chief Revenue Officer at Aware, Inc. is Brian Krause, an experienced leader in biometric and digital identity technology.

What experience does Brian Krause have in the technology industry?

Brian Krause has over 10 years of experience in the biometric and digital identity technology industries, including leadership roles at Incode and Veriff.

How has biometric adoption been influenced by the pandemic?

The pandemic has accelerated biometric adoption as consumers became more accustomed to remote enrollment and the security it offers.

What is Aware, Inc. known for?

Aware, Inc. is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to address identity verification challenges.

Why is biometric verification important according to Aware's CEO?

Biometric verification is seen as the most secure method for identity verification, especially as traditional methods have been compromised.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Aware, Inc.





(NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global authentication company, today announces Brian Krause as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Brian is an accomplished go-to market leader with more than 10 years of experience in the biometric and digital identity technology industries.





Prior to assuming his role at Aware, Brian served as Managing Director, North America for





Incode





, a global digital identity technology company. With full profit and loss (P&L) responsibility, he more than doubled the region’s ARR.





Before Incode, Brian held the position of Vice President of Global Revenue at





Veriff





, a digital identity verification technology provider, where he had full responsibility for end-to-end revenue. Additionally, Brian served as Vice President, Head of Business Unit at AnyVision (now Oosto). Prior to his biometrics experience, Brian held positions at Pivot3, Panasonic Solutions Company, ELERTS Corporation and AT&T.





“Over the past decade, the pandemic has acted as a natural catalyst for biometrics adoption, as consumers began remotely enrolling in day-to-day services like banking,” says Brian. “At the same time, consumers grew more accustomed to the superior convenience and security that only biometrics can provide, and so biometric adoption has only accelerated. I’m excited and eager to bring my experience in scaling company growth to Aware as the market continues to expand.”





“Out of the three factors for identity — what you know (like passwords, etc.); what you carry (physical identification documents) and who you are (biometrics) — the first has been completely compromised through data breaches, and the second has inherent limitations in the digital era and has been subverted with increasingly sophisticated fraudulent IDs. This leaves biometrics as the only viable option for bulletproof identity verification,” says Ajay Amlani, CEO, Aware. “Biometrics should be an anchor of identity, but to date, they’ve been underutilized. As the industry reaches a tipping point, Brian’s leadership will be instrumental in driving Aware’s growth and impact.”







About Aware







Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science and machine learning to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our





website





or follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







