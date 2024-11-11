Awalé Resources Reports Significant Gold Discovery

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has reported exceptional gold drilling results from the Charger Zone at the Odienné Project, with a significant intercept of 14.7 grams per tonne over 59 meters. This discovery highlights the strong resource potential and continuity of high-grade mineralization within a 200-meter corridor, bolstering confidence in further exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:ARIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.