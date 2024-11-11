News & Insights

Awalé Resources Reports Significant Gold Discovery

November 11, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has reported exceptional gold drilling results from the Charger Zone at the Odienné Project, with a significant intercept of 14.7 grams per tonne over 59 meters. This discovery highlights the strong resource potential and continuity of high-grade mineralization within a 200-meter corridor, bolstering confidence in further exploration efforts.

