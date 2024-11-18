Awalé Resources Reports Promising Gold Results

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has announced promising drilling results at the BBM Zone of the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire, with significant gold mineralization found at depths exceeding 330 meters. The company is embarking on a substantial 4000-meter diamond drill program, fully funded by Newmont, to further explore the site’s potential.

