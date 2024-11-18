News & Insights

Stocks

Awalé Resources Reports Promising Gold Results

November 18, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Awalé Resources Limited has announced promising drilling results at the BBM Zone of the Odienné Project in Côte d’Ivoire, with significant gold mineralization found at depths exceeding 330 meters. The company is embarking on a substantial 4000-meter diamond drill program, fully funded by Newmont, to further explore the site’s potential.

For further insights into TSE:ARIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.