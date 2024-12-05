Awalé Resources Begins New Drilling Phase in Côte d’Ivoire

Awale Resources Limited (TSE:ARIC) has released an update.

Awalé Resources Limited has initiated a 4000-meter diamond drilling program at the BBM and Charger Zones in Côte d’Ivoire, fully funded by Newmont. This marks the final phase of their 2024 exploration, with promising prior results indicating significant gold and copper potential. The company anticipates further discoveries in 2025, enhancing their exploration prospects.

